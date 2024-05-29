High win margin for PM Modi's third term may result in gains of about 3% in NSE Nifty 50 Index, says report
Indian stock rally hinges on BJP winning over 303 seats in the general election, according to a Bloomberg survey. A smaller majority may lead to a 2% drop in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. Investors anticipate gains of about 3% if BJP exceeds 303 seats, aiding economic growth reforms.
Indian stocks need Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party to win more than 303 seats in the general election to extend their record rally, according to a Bloomberg News survey of market participants.
