Highdell Investment offloads stakes worth ₹256 cr in Kalyan Jewellers2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:50 PM IST
According to the bulk data on NSE, Highdell Investment sold a total of 2,33,25,686 shares of Kalyan Jewellers at a price of ₹110.04
Highdell Investment, owned by private equity major Warburg Pincus, on Tuesday divested stake in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. for little over ₹256 crore through an open market transaction.
