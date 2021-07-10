Higher margin norms hit cash, commodity volume in June

Equity cash ADTV (average daily turnover value) came in at ₹77,500 crore in June compared with an average of ₹76,700 crore in March-May, showed data analyzed by ICICI Securities. Similarly, equity derivatives ADTV was at ₹49 trillion in June compared with average of ₹47.9 trillion in March-May. While for MCX ADTV was at ₹26,400 crore in June compared with the average of ₹28,500 in three months ending May.