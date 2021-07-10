Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Higher margin norms hit cash, commodity volume in June

Higher margin norms hit cash, commodity volume in June

Premium
NSE equity derivatives ADTV were up 6% m-o-m driven by options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV declined 6% m-o-m in June.
3 min read . 03:01 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • In the cash segment, NSE’s ADTV came in at 70,700 crore versus 78,400 crore registered in May and average of 73,800 crore in Jan-May

MUMBAI : Exchange volumes declined sequentially for cash and commodity segments, while equity derivatives rose in June compared with the previous month.

Exchange volumes declined sequentially for cash and commodity segments, while equity derivatives rose in June compared with the previous month.

“The impact of phase-3 of upfront margin norms (75% margin requirement) was seen in cash and commodity segments, while derivatives volumes witnessed a month-on-month growth," said ICICI Securities.

“The impact of phase-3 of upfront margin norms (75% margin requirement) was seen in cash and commodity segments, while derivatives volumes witnessed a month-on-month growth," said ICICI Securities.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In June, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) hiked the upfront margin requirement on day trade to 75% from the existing 50%. Last year, Sebi implemented a new mandate in margin trading in a phased manner. From 1 March, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement from 25% to 50%. After the phase in June, the margin will be ultimately increased to 100% by September.

Under the new system, securities lying in demat accounts of clients cannot be used towards margin payment; instead these need to be pledged with the broker after client authorization and further re-plegded with clearing corporations and exchanges.

Equity cash ADTV (average daily turnover value) came in at 77,500 crore in June compared with an average of 76,700 crore in March-May, showed data analyzed by ICICI Securities. Similarly, equity derivatives ADTV was at 49 trillion in June compared with average of 47.9 trillion in March-May. While for MCX ADTV was at 26,400 crore in June compared with the average of 28,500 in three months ending May.

Cash ADTV for NSE declined 10% month-on-month (m-o-m), while that for BSE grew 21% in June. NSE equity derivatives ADTV were up 6% m-o-m driven by options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV declined 6% m-o-m in June.

In the cash segment, NSE’s ADTV came in at 70,700 crore versus 78,400 crore registered in May and average of 73,800 crore in Jan-May, said ICICI Securities. BSE’s cash ADTV was at 6,800 crore. “Q1FY22 NSE and BSE cash ADTV rose 32% and 52% year-on-year and fell 1% and 3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) respectively. NSE’s cash segment market share stood at 91% in June," ICICI Securities said.

In the equity derivatives segment, NSE’s ADTV in June stood at 46.1 trillion, compared with 43 trillion in May. NSE futures/options’ ADTV stood at 1 trillion /45 trillion respectively in June. “Q1FY22 equity derivatives grew 10% q-o-q led by 11% growth in options turnover offset by 12% q-o-q decline in futures turnover. BSE’s options ADTV declined 6% m-o-m to 3 trillion in June. BSE options turnover grew 13% q-o-q in Q1FY22," it said.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

As delta variant spreads, China lacks data on its Covid ...

Premium

The man behind Biden’s push to promote business competition

Premium

Themed ETFs are hot. Here are five of the hottest to invest in

Premium

Americans can travel to Europe again. Here’s how to get around

During the month, mutual fund transactions grew 12.6% in BSE and 1% m-o-m in NSE. In currency derivatives, NSE reported growth of 8% while that for BSE grew 4% in June.

MCX ADTV declined to 26,400 crore in June from 32,200 crore in May. NCDEX reported ADTV of 1,900 crore in June, declining 22% from previous month.

Data till May showed CDSL and NSDL market shares at 62.8% and 37.2% respectively. “In terms of incremental accounts opened in FY21, CDSL has maintained its dominant share of 90% versus 86% in FY21," it said. Monthly demat addition for CDSL and NSDL were at 2.4 million / 0.29 million in May 2021 versus average of 1.53 million / 0.24 million added in January-April, it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!