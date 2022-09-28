Higher US yields, risk-off sentiments turn FPIs net sellers of equities in Sept

Other reasons for outflows include the external factors that have been worrying global investors leading to increased risk-off sentiments. Post the rate hikes in the US and expectations of more, not only have the US bond yields risen, but various countries have also been raising interest rates, leading to concerns of a global slowdown and recession. Geopolitical issues are proving to be a further dampener while a strong dollar and weakening other currencies, including rupee, are leading to profit booking by FIIs. For India, apart from rupee weakness, rising trade deficit has also been a concern.

