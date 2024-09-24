Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  High-speed traders made $7 billion in Indian options market boom

High-speed traders made $7 billion in Indian options market boom

Bloomberg

A study reveals that algorithms enabled foreign funds to earn $7 billion from Indian equity derivatives, while individual traders lost $7.3 billion. This highlights the challenges faced by individuals against larger trading firms in India's $4.6 trillion derivatives market.

The size of profits raked in by high-frequency trading firms shows how individual traders face long odds when competing against larger and better-funded players.

Algorithms helped foreign funds and proprietary trading desks pocket 588.4 billion rupees ($7 billion) in gross profits from trading Indian equity derivatives, a study by the nation’s market regulator showed.

The bulk of the gains came at the expense of individual traders and others, who lost a combined 610 billion rupees dabbling in futures and options in the financial year ended March, according to the study published Monday.

The size of profits raked in by high-frequency trading firms shows how individual traders face long odds when competing against larger and better-funded players. India’s $4.6 trillion derivatives market grabbed global attention in April after US-based Jane Street Group revealed that a strategy used in the country generated $1 billion in profits.

Nine out of every 10 retail traders in the derivatives market lost money during the three-year period ended March, with only 1% making profits of over 100,000 rupees. More than 75% of the 10 million individual traders in India declared annual income of less than 500,000 rupees, the study showed.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

