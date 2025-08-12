Live Updates

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Shares list at 67% premium over IPO price

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Shares of Highway Infrastructure made a strong debut on Indian stock market at 67% premium over IPO price.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Aug 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure IPO LIVE: Experts signal strong listing. Here's what GMP signals
Highway Infrastructure IPO LIVE: Highway Infrastructure had a strong debut on the stock market, opening with gains of up to 67% on both the BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the stock was listed at 117, marking a 67.14% premium over its IPO price of 70. On the NSE, it began trading at 115, reflecting a 60% jump from the issue price.

12 Aug 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure market cap

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: The market capitalisation of Highway Infrastructure currently stands at 881.02 crore.

12 Aug 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure share price rises 5%

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure share price rose as much as 5% to 122.84 apiece on BSE on Tuesday, August 12, immediately after making strong debut on Indian stock market.

12 Aug 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Shares listed at 67% premium over IPO price

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure shares made a strong market debut on Tuesday, listing at a 67% premium to their IPO price. The stock opened at 117 on the BSE and at 115 on the NSE.

12 Aug 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Issue was subscribed 300 times

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status was 300.61 times on the final day of the share sale on Thursday. The portion allocated to non-institutional investors was subscribed 447.32 times, while the segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed an impressive 420.57 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment attracted a subscription rate of 155.58 times.

12 Aug 2025, 09:41 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure IPO listing price prediction

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, the 49.50 crore issue has a grey market premium of about 20, indicating an implied listing range near 91, which translates into an estimated 28% upside.

“With India’s infrastructure allocation for FY26 crossing 11 lakh crore, sector tailwinds remain strong. However, risks persist in the form of execution delays, rising raw material costs, and dependency on government contracts. While short-term listing gains appear likely, sustained performance will depend on order inflow, timely project completion, and margin management,” said Harshal Dasani.

12 Aug 2025, 09:27 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure GMP today

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +24. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of 24 in the grey market, according to market experts.

12 Aug 2025, 09:25 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure shares to get listed today

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: The shares of Highway Infrastructure is all set to make stock market debut on Tuesday, August 12. Experts signal strong debut of shares

