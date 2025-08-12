Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Shares list at 67% premium over IPO price

Highway Infrastructure IPO LIVE: Highway Infrastructure had a strong debut on the stock market, opening with gains of up to 67% on both the BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the stock was listed at ₹117, marking a 67.14% premium over its IPO price of ₹70. On the NSE, it began trading at ₹115, reflecting a 60% jump from the issue price.
Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: The market capitalisation of Highway Infrastructure currently stands at ₹881.02 crore.
Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status was 300.61 times on the final day of the share sale on Thursday. The portion allocated to non-institutional investors was subscribed 447.32 times, while the segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed an impressive 420.57 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment attracted a subscription rate of 155.58 times.