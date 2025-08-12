Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Shares list at 67% premium over IPO price

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Highway Infrastructure IPO listing price prediction

Highway Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: According to Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, the ₹49.50 crore issue has a grey market premium of about ₹20, indicating an implied listing range near ₹91, which translates into an estimated 28% upside.

“With India’s infrastructure allocation for FY26 crossing ₹11 lakh crore, sector tailwinds remain strong. However, risks persist in the form of execution delays, rising raw material costs, and dependency on government contracts. While short-term listing gains appear likely, sustained performance will depend on order inflow, timely project completion, and margin management,” said Harshal Dasani.