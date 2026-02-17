Highway Infrastructure share price skyrockets 11% on ₹155-crore order from NHAI. Do you own?

Highway Infrastructure share price snapped its two-day losing run and rallied nearly 11% on Tuesday, February 17, to hit a one-month high following an order win from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The recently-listed company announced last evening that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹154.59 crore for the operation and collection of user fees at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza in Gujarat, improving revenue visibility.

"We would like to inform you that Highway Infrastructure Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) of Rs. 154,59,99,930/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Four Crores Fifty Nine Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty Only) for operations at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza in the State of Gujarat. The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 16th February, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Infosys shares rise as Indian IT giant declares collaboration to unlock AI value

Following the order win announcement, Highway Infrastructure share price jumped to the day's high of ₹59.90, up 10.70% from its last close of ₹54.11.

Earlier this month, on February 10, the company announced another LoA for operations at Mundka Fee Plaza for a project development of UER-11 in Delhi and Haryana worth ₹64.68 crore.

Highway Infra Q3 results The latest round of contracts further bolsters the company's already robust order book, which stood at its highest ever of ₹1160 crore at the end of the December quarter and 50% above ₹775 crore at the end of September 2025.

Despite this, the company's total income moderated 9.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹128 crore in the recently-concluded December quarter. Its bottom line, however, jumped 34.3% to ₹6.3 crore, and EBITDA margins expanded 137 bps YoY to ₹7.5%.

Highway Infrastructure share price trend Despite today's rise, shares of Highway Infrastructure, which was listed in August 2025, have been caught in a downward trend.

The stock had listed at ₹117, a massive 67% premium over the offer price of ₹70. Soon after, the Highway Infra share price rallied to its all-time high of ₹134.89, but failed to hold on to the gains. At current levels, Highway Infrastructure share price is down 55% from its peak.

As of 10 am today, the stock was up 7.8% at ₹58.05 on the BSE.