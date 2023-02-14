Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Hikal, Gateway Distriparks, Wheels India, Sundaram Finance and KPR Mill are among six stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date or "ex-date" is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend payment.

Below is a list of dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:

KPR Mill - The apparel knitting mills company has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. The stock will go ex-dividend on 14 February and the record date is also on Tuesday. Shares of KPR Mill Ltd fell 0.92% to ₹578.90 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. KPR Mill is a mid-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹19,764 crore.

Mahanagar Gas - The next one of the list is Mahanagar Gas. The natural gas distribution company has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also on 14 February. Shares of Mahanagar Gas fell 0.49% to ₹887.50 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. Mahanagar Gas is a mid-size company with a market capitalization of ₹8,772 crore.

Hikal - The pharmaceutical company has announced an interim dividend of Re 0.60 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. The stock will trade ex-dividend today. The record date is also 14 February. Shares of Hikal Limited dipped 1.79% to ₹324.00 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. Hikal is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹3,995 crore.

Gateway Distriparks - The logistics company has announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also Tuesday. Shares of Gateway Distriparks fell 1.98% to ₹61.75 apiece on the NSE in Tueday's early trade. Gateway Distriparks is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹3,088 crore.

Sundaram Finance - The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹5. The stock will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday and the record date is also 14 February. Shares of Sundaram Finance dropped 1.21% to ₹2,323.10 apiece on the BSE in Tueday's early trade. Sundaram Finance is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹25,618 crore.

Wheels India - The automobile wheel major has announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also Tuesday. Shares of Wheels India Ltd were trading at ₹528.80 apiece, up 0.61% on the BSE during early morning deals. Wheels India is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,271 crore.