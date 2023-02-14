Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Hikal, MGL, KPR Mill among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Back

Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Hikal, Gateway Distriparks, Wheels India, Sundaram Finance and KPR Mill are among six stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday. 

Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date or "ex-date" is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend payment.

Below is a list of dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:

KPR Mill - The apparel knitting mills company has announced an interim dividend of 2 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. The stock will go ex-dividend on 14 February and the record date is also on Tuesday. Shares of KPR Mill Ltd fell 0.92% to 578.90 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. KPR Mill is a mid-cap firm with a market capitalization of 19,764 crore.

Mahanagar Gas - The next one of the list is Mahanagar Gas. The natural gas distribution company has announced an interim dividend of 10 per equity share with a face value of 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also on 14 February. Shares of Mahanagar Gas fell 0.49% to 887.50 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. Mahanagar Gas is a mid-size company with a market capitalization of 8,772 crore.

Hikal - The pharmaceutical company has announced an interim dividend of Re 0.60 per equity share with a face value of 2. The stock will trade ex-dividend today. The record date is also 14 February. Shares of Hikal Limited dipped 1.79% to 324.00 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. Hikal is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 3,995 crore.

Gateway Distriparks - The logistics company has announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per equity share with a face value of 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also Tuesday. Shares of Gateway Distriparks fell 1.98% to 61.75 apiece on the NSE in Tueday's early trade. Gateway Distriparks is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 3,088 crore.

Sundaram Finance - The company has announced an interim dividend of 1.50 per equity share with a face value of 5. The stock will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday and the record date is also 14 February. Shares of Sundaram Finance dropped 1.21% to 2,323.10 apiece on the BSE in Tueday's early trade. Sundaram Finance is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of 25,618 crore.

Wheels India - The automobile wheel major has announced an interim dividend of 3 per equity share with a face value of 10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also Tuesday. Shares of Wheels India Ltd were trading at 528.80 apiece, up 0.61% on the BSE during early morning deals. Wheels India is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 1,271 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x