Hikal, MGL, KPR Mill among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Mahanagar Gas - The next one of the list is Mahanagar Gas. The natural gas distribution company has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The stock will trade ex-dividend today and the record date is also on 14 February. Shares of Mahanagar Gas fell 0.49% to ₹887.50 apiece on the NSE in Tuesday's early trade. Mahanagar Gas is a mid-size company with a market capitalization of ₹8,772 crore.