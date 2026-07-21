Himadri Speciality Chemical shares hit fresh 52-week high, up for 9th consecutive day after Q1 results

Himadri Speciality Chemicals share price surged as much as 2%, hitting a fresh 52-week high in Tuesday's trading session. The stock has been rallying for nine sessions straight.

The stock opened at ₹771 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹769.90 on Monday. Himadri Speciality Chemicals shares touched an intraday high of ₹791.40 on 21 July.

The stock has been rallying after the company announced its Q1 results 2026.

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Himadri Speciality Chemicals Q1 results 2026 Clean-tech company on 15 July reported a 27.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹228.43 crore for the June quarter, driven by higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹179.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income for the April-June period climbed 30% to ₹1,488.19 crore, compared with ₹1,144.97 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director Anurag Choudhary said the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,432 crore, EBITDA of ₹313 crore, and profit after tax (PAT), reflecting a strong, resilient, and sustainable financial performance.

“Despite the geopolitical backdrop, the performance was improved by product mix across our core business and continued ramp-up in speciality materials. It reflects sustained execution of our diversification strategy, our shift up the value chain toward higher-margin, technology-intensive products, and the growing traction of our global partnerships in advanced materials. We remain focused on scaling momentum as we progress towards our long-term vision of becoming a diversified, future-ready, global advanced materials and application-driven solution company,” said Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals has unveiled two new projects aimed at reinforcing its leadership in the speciality materials segment.

The company plans to develop carbon nanotube (CNT) technology and super speciality carbon black (SSCB), further expanding its fully integrated carbon black platform.

According to the company, its entry into the CNT space is supported by a capital expenditure of ₹70 crore. It is setting up a 200 MTPA manufacturing facility, which is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

"Once operational, it will position Himadri among a select group of global manufacturers serving this high-growth market. CNT is perceived as a next-generation material with applications spanning across lithium-ion batteries, electronics, semiconductors, conductive films, sensors, advanced composites, coatings, construction and aerospace," said the company.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals share price trend Himadri Speciality Chemicals share price trend has remained positive in the near-term. The stock has delivered over 17% returns in a week and in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has given 62% gains on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 54.52% gains in a year.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals shares have more than doubled investors' money by delivering multibagger returns of 459% in three years and 1,416% in five years.