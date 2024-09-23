Multibagger Stock: Hind Rectifiers stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹200 crore order from Indian Railways

Shares of Hind Rectifiers hit the 5 percent upper circuit limit in early morning trade today, climbing to ₹857 per share after the company secured a significant order. In an exchange filing on Saturday, the company announced that it had won a contract worth over ₹200 crore from Indian Railways.

Indian Railways remains the company's largest customer, thanks to its long-standing reputation and strong technological offerings in locomotives and coaches. However, Hind Rectifiers is diversifying by focusing on new product development for private rolling stock manufacturers and expanding its presence in the industrial sector through upgrades to existing product lines.

Strategic partnerships have been made across the railway and industrial sectors, allowing Hind Rectifiers to enter new applications and geographical markets, particularly in Europe and South America. Its marketing operations in Sweden have successfully developed new businesses in these regions, contributing to growth outside of India.

Domestically, Hind Rectifiers stands to benefit from the government's plans for infrastructure development and various power sector projects. The company is also diversifying into the defence and aerospace sectors, securing certifications for aerospace standards and registering with defence organisations, which are expected to contribute additional revenue streams in the coming years.

In terms of competition, there is a good mix of SMEs, large companies, and multinational players in the market for its various product lines in the railways as well as industrial product segments.

The government has aggressively increased electric locomotive production, electrified new routes, and modernised railway facilities, which has increased market demand. There is potential for growth in increasing the market share of existing products and introducing new products in a dynamically changing market.

With the introduction of more distributed power rolling stock (DPRS) like Vande Bharat Trains and the rise of private rolling stock manufacturers, Hind Rectifiers plans to innovate and develop new equipment to meet these emerging needs, further solidifying its foothold in a dynamically evolving market.

Multibagger returns The company's shares have seen a remarkable upward trend since March 2023, delivering an extraordinary gain of 345 percent to date. This significant rally led the stock to cross the ₹1,000 mark for the first time in August, reaching a record high of ₹1,010.85 per share.

Following this peak, the stock experienced some profit booking as investors locked in gains. However, despite this temporary pullback, the stock has shown resilience and is currently in a recovery phase, signalling strong investor confidence and continued positive momentum in the market.