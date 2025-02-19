Q3 Earnings Review: Indian markets have been experiencing a downtrend over the past few months. This market correction has aligned with a slowdown in earnings growth, as the Nifty 50 posted only a 4 per cent PAT growth in 9MFY25, said brokerage Motilal Oswal in a report. The 3QFY25 corporate earnings performance remained modest, primarily driven by BFSI, with additional support from technology, telecom, healthcare, capital goods, and real estate.

Nifty 50 registered a 5 per cent YoY PAT growth in the December quarter (Q3FY25), in line with estimates. However, this marked the third consecutive quarter of single-digit PAT growth since the pandemic (June 2020). While the earnings outcome matched modest expectations, forward earnings revisions appeared weaker, with downgrades significantly exceeding upgrades, particularly in the non-Nifty 50 segment, noted the brokerage.

MOSL maintained an overweight stance on consumption, BFSI, IT, industrials, healthcare, and real estate, while remaining underweight on oil & gas, cement, automobiles, and metals.

Boost to bottomline: 4 Nifty 50 companies post over 50% profit growth Despite muted earnings growth across the board, four Nifty 50 firms posted over 50% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the December quarter.

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹14,781 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. On an adjusted basis, excluding exceptional items, profit after tax (PAT) surged 121 per cent YoY to ₹5,514 crore, compared to ₹2,442 crore in the same quarter last year. The telecom operator’s revenue from operations grew 19 per cent YoY to ₹45,129 crore from ₹37,900 crore, driven by strong growth in India and stable performance in Africa.

The management reiterated its FY25 India capex guidance at ₹199 billion for the first nine months, significantly lower than FY24’s ₹330 billion. Capex is expected to decline further in FY26, aligning with global telecom trends. The company added 674,000 broadband users through FTTH/FWA services, with management highlighting improving momentum in the broadband segment. Airtel sees India’s fixed broadband market potentially doubling from 45 million to 80-90 million homes in the medium term.

SBI Life SBI Life Insurance posted a net profit of ₹550.82 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting a 71.2 per cent YoY increase from ₹321.75 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, the profit rose 4 per cent from ₹529.42 crore in the previous quarter.

Net premium income grew 11 per cent YoY to ₹24,828 crore from ₹22,316 crore in Q3FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net premium income surged 22 per cent from ₹20,266 crore in Q2FY25. Renewal premiums stood at ₹14,468 crore in Q3FY25, up 23 per cent sequentially from ₹11,721 crore and 14 per cent YoY from ₹12,720 crore.

Hindalco Hindalco Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,735 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting a 60 per cent YoY increase from ₹2,331 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings were driven by strong performance in its aluminum and copper businesses in India.

Higher aluminum prices and double-digit demand growth enabled Hindalco to achieve industry-leading margins in its upstream business. Managing Director Satish Pai highlighted that the Aluminium India Upstream segment achieved record quarterly EBITDA with a margin of 42 per cent. The company continues to expand its upstream operations, with significant investments planned in the coming quarters.

The Aditya Birla Group company reported an 11 per cent YoY increase in consolidated revenue, reaching ₹58,390 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹52,808 crore in Q3FY24.

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals posted a net profit of ₹372 crore for Q3FY25, marking a 52 per cent YoY increase. Revenue rose 14 per cent YoY to ₹5,527 crore.

The Healthcare Services (HCS) segment contributed ₹2,785 crore, up 13 per cent YoY, while Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL) generated ₹390 crore in revenue, reflecting a 15 per cent YoY increase. Apollo HealthCo, which includes pharmacy distribution and digital health services, recorded revenue of ₹2,352 crore, also growing 15 per cent YoY. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of Apollo 24/7 stood at ₹760 crore.

Apollo Hospitals' board has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share, with February 15 set as the record date.