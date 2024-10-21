A veteran trader reveals how to supercharge your investment profits

The answer lies in aluminium’s role in each business. For Hindalco, aluminium is the finished product. A rise of even ₹1 per kg in aluminium prices triggers a multiplier effect on its profitability. For example, if Hindalco produces 50,000 tons of aluminium monthly, a ₹1 increase translates to ₹5 crore in additional monthly profit. Analysts often seize on such news, triggering a wave of buy recommendations on TV channels, potentially pushing Hindalco's stock price up by as much as ₹25 per share for every ₹1 increase in aluminium prices.