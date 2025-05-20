Hindalco Industries Q4 Results: Cons PAT jumps 66% YoY to ₹5,283 crore

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results: Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 66% growth in its March quarter consolidated net profit to ₹5,283 crore versus ₹3,174 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

The revenue from operations in Q4FY25 stood at ₹64,890 crore, up nearly 16% from ₹55,994 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter reached ₹10,296 crore, representing a 43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. This impressive performance was fueled by the Indian operations, aided by favourable macroeconomic conditions and reduced input costs, said the company in an exchange filing.

Further, the company stated that in spite of challenges, Novelis showcased a strong performance with significant shipments in both the fourth quarter and the entire year, driven by high demand for beverage packaging, as stated by the company in a filing to the exchange.

Advertisement