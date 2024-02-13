Hindalco Industries share price declines 14% post Novelis Q3 results: Capex enhancement leads to disappointment
Stock Market today- Hindalco Ind. saw its stock price decline by 14% in morning trades post Novelis Q3 performance. Though net income for Novelis attributable to common shareholder at $121 million, was up compared to $12 million, it is the increased capex and enhanced timeline that disappointed.
Hindalco Industries saw its stock price decline by 14% in morning trades on Tuesday post its US subsidiary Novelis declared its December quarter performance.
