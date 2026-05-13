Hindalco Industries share price jumps 3% after announcement of Q4 results 2026 date

Hindalco Industries share price surged as much as 3.43% to ₹1,077.90 apiece on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced the date for Q4 results 2026 for Hindalco and its wholly owned subsidiary Novelis. The stock opened at ₹1,048 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,041.40 on Tuesday.

In an exchange filing dated May 13, the company announced that it will declare its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2026, on Friday, May 22. A conference call will also be conducted following the results announcement.

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In a separate filing, the company further informed the exchanges that its subsidiary Novelis will also hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 19, after announcing its financial results for the March quarter.

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Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group

Hindalco Industries Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Hindalco's India EBITDA (standalone plus Utkal) at ₹55.4 billion, marking an increase of 3.6% year-on-year (YoY) and 7.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

It further anticipates Aluminium EBITDA (including Utkal) of ₹48.7 billion, up 2.8% YoY and 6.6% QoQ, supported by higher aluminium prices on a sequential basis, though partly offset by hedged volumes.

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Copper EBITDA of ₹6.7 billion, rising 9.2% YoY and 12.7% QoQ, aided by stronger commodity prices, it added.

Meanwhile, it further said that Novelis likely to report EBITDA of US$403 million, down 14.7% year-on-year but up 16% sequentially. EBITDA per tonne is projected at US$475, reflecting a decline of 3.9% YoY and a rise of 10.5% QoQ, supported by robust packaging demand and continued mitigation efforts to offset the impact of tariffs and the Oswego issue.

Hindalco share price trend Hindalco share price has remained positive depite weak market sentiments. The stock has delivered 10% gains in a month and 20.32% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 166% in three years and 170% in five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.