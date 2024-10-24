Hindalco Industries share price plunges 7% following Constellium’s earnings report; time to buy or avoid?

Hindalco Industries shares dropped over 7% on Thursday, opening at 716.95 and falling to 666.80.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Hindalco Industries share price plunges 7% following Constellium's earnings report; time to buy or avoid? (Mint)
Hindalco Industries share price plunges 7% following Constellium’s earnings report; time to buy or avoid? (Mint)(MINT_PRINT)

Hindalco Industries share price, which has been declining since Monday, faced heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging over 7 per cent in early trading on the BSE. The Birla Group stock opened at 716.95 against its previous close of 717.45 and fell as much as 7.1 per cent to the level of 666.80. Around 10:05 am, the stock traded 4.5 per cent down at 685.30. Equity benchmark Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,043 at that time.

Experts attributed the fresh fall in the stock to Constellium's earnings report. Constellium is a global major in the manufacturing and recycling of aluminium products. Shares of Constellium crashed 28 per cent overnight after it reported the results.

Media reports suggested that the Paris-based company reported below-expected third-quarter profit and revenue due to weakening demand and the impact of flooding on its Swiss facilities.

Experts pointed out that Constellium’s earnings report acts as a benchmark for assessing industry health. The company's weak earnings have led to investors' cautious approach toward Hindalco.

(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHindalco Industries share price plunges 7% following Constellium’s earnings report; time to buy or avoid?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.40
10:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

126.00
10:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
2.4 (1.94%)

Bharat Electronics share price

272.80
10:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
4.15 (1.54%)

Hindalco Industries share price

690.55
10:33 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-26.9 (-3.75%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aster DM Healthcare share price

446.60
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
44.3 (11.01%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,675.70
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
276.3 (4.32%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,616.75
10:18 AM | 24 OCT 2024
44.4 (1.73%)

Coforge share price

7,685.05
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
126.6 (1.67%)
More from 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies share price

1,478.50
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-153.75 (-9.42%)

IIFL Finance share price

392.25
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-27.55 (-6.56%)

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,510.80
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-147.2 (-5.54%)

Craftsman Automation share price

5,318.65
10:19 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-283.75 (-5.06%)
More from Top Losers

Navin Fluorine International share price

3,510.55
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
196.75 (5.94%)

Syngene International share price

879.90
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
43.75 (5.23%)

IDBI Bank share price

81.80
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
3.8 (4.87%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

415.75
10:20 AM | 24 OCT 2024
19.05 (4.8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.