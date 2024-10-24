Hindalco Industries share price, which has been declining since Monday, faced heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging over 7 per cent in early trading on the BSE. The Birla Group stock opened at ₹716.95 against its previous close of ₹717.45 and fell as much as 7.1 per cent to the level of ₹666.80. Around 10:05 am, the stock traded 4.5 per cent down at ₹685.30. Equity benchmark Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,043 at that time.
Experts attributed the fresh fall in the stock to Constellium's earnings report. Constellium is a global major in the manufacturing and recycling of aluminium products. Shares of Constellium crashed 28 per cent overnight after it reported the results.
Media reports suggested that the Paris-based company reported below-expected third-quarter profit and revenue due to weakening demand and the impact of flooding on its Swiss facilities.
Experts pointed out that Constellium’s earnings report acts as a benchmark for assessing industry health. The company's weak earnings have led to investors' cautious approach toward Hindalco.(More to come)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.