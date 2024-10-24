Hindalco Industries share price, which has been declining since Monday, faced heavy selling pressure on Thursday, plunging over 7 per cent in early trading on the BSE. The Birla Group stock opened at ₹716.95 against its previous close of ₹717.45 and fell as much as 7.1 per cent to the level of ₹666.80. Around 10:05 am, the stock traded 4.5 per cent down at ₹685.30. Equity benchmark Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,043 at that time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts attributed the fresh fall in the stock to Constellium's earnings report. Constellium is a global major in the manufacturing and recycling of aluminium products. Shares of Constellium crashed 28 per cent overnight after it reported the results.

Media reports suggested that the Paris-based company reported below-expected third-quarter profit and revenue due to weakening demand and the impact of flooding on its Swiss facilities.

Experts pointed out that Constellium’s earnings report acts as a benchmark for assessing industry health. The company's weak earnings have led to investors' cautious approach toward Hindalco.(More to come)