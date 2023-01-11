Hindalco Industries to raise funds for up to ₹700 crore from bond sale1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- If the transaction goes ahead, it would be Hindalco's first bond sale since 2012, as per data compiled by Bloomberg
Hindalco Industries is looking to sell a bond for as much as ₹700 crore via the issuance of Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company informed on Wednesday. The company would seek bids on January 17, 2023 for 14-month bonds, as per a report by Bloomberg.
