Hindalco Industries to raise funds for up to 700 crore from bond sale

Shares of Hindalco Industries were trading more than 2% higher at ₹489 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's deals. The metal stock is flat (up 0.3%) in a year's period. Hindalco is an industry leader in aluminium and copper. and after its acquisition of Aleris Corporation in April 2020, through its subsidiary Novelis Inc., the company said it positioned as the world's largest flat-rolled products player and recycler of aluminium.