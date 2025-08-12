Hindalco Q1 Results: Profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹4,004 crore

Hindalco Q1 Results: Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship company, Hindalco Industries, on Tuesday, August 12, reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit for Q1FY26 at ₹4,004 crore.

The company had earned a profit of ₹3,074 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 12.7 per cent YoY to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore in Q1FY25.

Hindalco's consolidated EBITDA for Q1FY26 increased 9 per cent YoY to ₹8,673 crore.

Consolidated net-debt-to-EBITDA stood at 1.02 times as of 30 June 2025 versus 1.24 times a year ago.

The company said its key growth projects, such as Bay Minette and India expansions, remain on track.

The company said Q1 performance was driven by the India business and Novelis.

India aluminium upstream business delivered another standout performance with EBITDA rising 17 per cent to ₹4,080 crore, while aluminium downstream achieved a record EBITDA of ₹229 crore, up 108 per cent compared to Q1FY25, said Hindalco.

Despite headwinds, Novelis reported a 1 per cent increase in shipments driven by beverage can shipments which registered a solid 8 per cent growth over the prior year quarter, said the company.