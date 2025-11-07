Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21% YoY to ₹4,741 crore

Hindalco Q2 results: Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries on Friday, November 7, posted a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26 at ₹4,741 crore compared to ₹3,909 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹66,058 crore, up 13.5 per cent from ₹58,203 crore in the same quarter last year. Hindalco's consolidated EBITDA for the September quarter rose 6 per cent YoY to ₹9,684 crore from ₹9,100 crore in Q2FY25.

"The robust results were driven by a strong performance by the India business, and a resilient performance by Novelis. India Aluminium Upstream business delivered another standout performance with EBITDA at ₹4,524 crore, up 22 per cent, while aluminium downstream achieved a record EBITDA of ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent compared to Q2FY25. Despite headwinds, Novelis reported flat shipments over the prior year quarter," said Hindalco.

Segment-wise performance Novelis Revenue increased 10 per cent to $4.7 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices. However, adjusted EBITDA declined 9 per cent to $422 million, due to the impact of the tariff.

Aluminium (India) Quarterly upstream revenue rose by 10 per cent to ₹10,078 crore, while EBITDA jumped 22 per cent to ₹4,524 crore, driven by higher volumes and realisations.

Aluminium upstream EBITDA per tonne stood at $1,521, up 13 per cent, with industry-best margins of 45 per cent, said the company.

On the other hand, aluminium downstream revenue rose 20 per cent to ₹3,809 crore. The company said it saw record aluminium downstream EBITDA at ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent on account of higher shipments and favourable product mix. Downstream EBITDA per tonne stood at $265, up 49 per cent.

Copper Revenue rose 11 per cent to ₹14,563 crore. The segment's EBITDA stood at ₹634 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹829 crore in the same quarter last year.

