Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21% YoY to ₹4,741 crore

Hindalco Q2 results: Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries on Friday, November 7, posted a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26 at ₹4,741 crore compared to ₹3,909 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹66,058 crore, up 13.5 per cent from ₹58,203 crore in the same quarter last year. Hindalco's consolidated EBITDA for the September quarter rose 6 per cent YoY to ₹9,684 crore from ₹9,100 crore in Q2FY25.
"The robust results were driven by a strong performance by the India business, and a resilient performance by Novelis. India Aluminium Upstream business delivered another standout performance with EBITDA at ₹4,524 crore, up 22 per cent, while aluminium downstream achieved a record EBITDA of ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent compared to Q2FY25. Despite headwinds, Novelis reported flat shipments over the prior year quarter," said Hindalco.
Revenue increased 10 per cent to $4.7 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices. However, adjusted EBITDA declined 9 per cent to $422 million, due to the impact of the tariff.
Quarterly upstream revenue rose by 10 per cent to ₹10,078 crore, while EBITDA jumped 22 per cent to ₹4,524 crore, driven by higher volumes and realisations.
Aluminium upstream EBITDA per tonne stood at $1,521, up 13 per cent, with industry-best margins of 45 per cent, said the company.
On the other hand, aluminium downstream revenue rose 20 per cent to ₹3,809 crore. The company said it saw record aluminium downstream EBITDA at ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent on account of higher shipments and favourable product mix. Downstream EBITDA per tonne stood at $265, up 49 per cent.
Revenue rose 11 per cent to ₹14,563 crore. The segment's EBITDA stood at ₹634 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹829 crore in the same quarter last year.
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.