Hindalco Q2 results preview: Lower costs, rising volumes to compensate for weak Aluminium prices
Q2 Result Preview- Kotak Institutional Equities expects Aluminium sales volume to rise 4% sequentially, copper volumes to rise 7.1% yoy and 1.7% sequentially. Aluminum Ebitda to rise 17% yoy, 6% sequentially led by lower costs more than offsetting lower LME prices. Copper Ebitda up 8.6% yoy.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is likely to report its performance for domestic operations today. Hindalco Q2 performance is likely to see an impact of lower aluminum prices. Aluminium during the July to September quarter averaged $2,154 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange and was 9% lower on a year-on-year basis and 5% lower sequentially. As the lower prices provide a dampener, however, the aluminium sales volumes are likely to compensate for the fall to some extent. The Copper business is also seeing a regular rise in volumes and profitability and will cushion domestic performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started