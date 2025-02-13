Hindalco Q3 results: Net profit up 60% to ₹3,735 crore, revenue at ₹58,390 crore

Hindalco Industries announced a 60 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹3,735 crore compared to ₹2,331 crore in the same period last year.

The operational revenue for Q3FY25 reached ₹58,390 crore, marking an 11% increase from ₹52,808 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group recorded a 4.4 per cent sequential decline in profit after tax (PAT), down from ₹3,909 crore reported in Q2FY25. However, revenue saw a slight quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.32 per cent, reaching ₹58,203 crore in the July-September quarter.

“Hindalco delivered robust consolidated results in the third quarter despite global uncertainties, driven by an excellent performance of its India business. The Aluminium India Upstream business achieved record quarterly EBITDA, with industry-leading margins of 42%. The downstream segment experienced consistent growth posting a 36% increase in EBITDA. The Copper business delivered a robust 18% growth in EBITDA. The business marked a significant milestone by achieving the ‘Copper Mark- JDDS’ for its responsible and sustainable production practices. Novelis continues to focus on operational and cost efficiency initiatives in the face of current pressures on scrap pricing. Meanwhile, the company's India business PAT surged by 134 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,885 crore, according to its filing,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

The company reported a record-high aluminium upstream EBITDA of ₹4,222 crore, marking a 73 per cent increase, with an EBITDA margin of 42 per cent. Meanwhile, its quarterly copper EBITDA reached ₹777 crore, reflecting an 18 per cent rise. The consolidated EBITDA for the period stood at ₹8,108 crore, up 28 per cent.

“During the quarter we secured critical resources for our India upstream business, enhancing our global cost leadership. Key growth initiatives, such as the alumina refinery, aluminium smelter expansion, copper smelter expansion and the FRP project, remain on track. Our strong balance sheet positions us well for the next phase of transformative growth. Our holistic ESG approach continues to gain global recognition. Hindalco is the only company to achieve a Top 1% ranking in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 with the highest ESG score in the aluminium sector,” Pai added.