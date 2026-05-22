Hindalco Q4 Results: Net profit drops 51% YoY to ₹2,597 crore; declares final dividend of ₹5 per share

Hindalco Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the world’s largest aluminium rolling companies, on Friday reported a sharp decline in its March quarter earnings, impacted by a steep rise in expenses linked to disruptions at the Oswego plant following a fire incident.

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The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,597 crore in Q4FY26, marking a 51% decline from ₹5,284 crore posted in the same period last year. This also marked the second consecutive quarter in which the company reported a year-on-year decline in profit.

However, consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹78,133 crore from ₹64,890 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a 20.4% increase, driven by a sharp rise in base metal prices, including aluminium and copper. The EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at ₹11,197 crore, up 9% from the same quarter last year.

The company’s aluminum upstream business posted a record quarterly EBITDA of ₹5,448 crore, up 13%, while the copper business delivered a record EBITDA of ₹907 crore, reflecting a 48% jump.

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Hindalco said the Oswego disruption sharply impacted the company’s profitability in the March quarter, though cost-efficiency benefits at Novelis and record quarterly profits from its India business helped offset the impact.

The company added that Novelis recorded a 10% improvement in EBITDA per tonne despite lower volumes amid the Oswego disruption, reflecting disciplined cost optimisation measures and the benefit of softer scrap prices.

Meanwhile, the company expects the Oswego plant to restart operations in the next few weeks, while commissioning of the Bay Minette cold mill, which began in March, remains on track for completion in the second half of 2026, as per the company's earnings filing.

The domestic business maintained its outperformance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly and full-year revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, driven by favourable macro tailwinds. March quarter profit jumped 88% YoY to ₹2,934 crore, while revenue rose to ₹34,244 crore.

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Shareholders to receive ₹ 5 per share dividend Along with the financial results, the company announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY26 and fixed Friday, July 10, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

“The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. The record date for payment of the final dividend is Friday, July 10, 2026,” the company said in its earnings filing.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.