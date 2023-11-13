Hindalco share price gains 2% post Q2 results; brokerages express mixed views
Hindalco Industries reported in-line profit for Q2 and brokerages have mixed views on earnings. Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains 'Hold' with a target price of ₹552, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterates 'Buy' with a target price of ₹580.
Hindalco share price gained 2% on Monday's trading session following Hindalco's Q2 results, where the company announced in-line or flat profit for September quarter and brokerages expressed mixed views on Q2 earnings. Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Hold’ on the stock with a target price of ₹552, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' stance on the stock with a target price of ₹580 and sees potential upside of 21% from Friday's close price of ₹481. Hindalco share price today opened at ₹483.40 apiece on BSE.
