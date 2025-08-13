Subscribe

Hindalco share price jumps over 5% after strong Q1 results; among top Nifty 50 gainers. Should you buy?

Hindalco shares surged over 5% as trading volume increased. The company reported a 30% rise in net profit to 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by operational efficiencies and higher aluminium prices, with revenue from operations climbing to 64,232 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Aug 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Hindalco share price rose by more than 5% during Wednesday's trading session, fueled by strong volume. The stock is currently trading as one of the leading gainers on the Nifty 50.

Hindalco Industries reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 4,004 crore in the June quarter of FY26, attributed to improvements in operational efficiencies, cost management, and a better product mix.

The Aditya Birla Group entity had reported a net profit (profit after tax) of 3,074 crore during the same April-June period of the previous financial year, as stated in a company announcement released on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, the company noted a 13% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to 64,232 crore from 57,013 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher average aluminium prices. The quarterly upstream revenue from the domestic aluminium sector climbed 6% to 9,331 crore, up from 8,839 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

(more to come)

 
