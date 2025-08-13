Hindalco share price jumps over 5% after strong Q1 results; among top Nifty 50 gainers. Should you buy?

Hindalco share price rose by more than 5% during Wednesday's trading session, fueled by strong volume. The stock is currently trading as one of the leading gainers on the Nifty 50.

Hindalco Industries reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹4,004 crore in the June quarter of FY26, attributed to improvements in operational efficiencies, cost management, and a better product mix.

The Aditya Birla Group entity had reported a net profit (profit after tax) of ₹3,074 crore during the same April-June period of the previous financial year, as stated in a company announcement released on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, the company noted a 13% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to ₹64,232 crore from ₹57,013 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher average aluminium prices. The quarterly upstream revenue from the domestic aluminium sector climbed 6% to ₹9,331 crore, up from ₹8,839 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

