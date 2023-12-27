comScore
Hindalco share price locked at 4% upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark: What drove the rally?

 Nikita Prasad

Hindalco Share Price Today: On Wednesday, shares of Hindalco Industries opened at ₹582.00 and gained 4.4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹607.65 apiece on the NSE.

Employees of Birla Group of Hindalco Industries are seen through the glass at the company office in Kolkata, AFP PHOTO/ Deshakalyan CHOWDHURY

Hindalco Share Price Today: Shares of aluminum manufacturer Hindalco Industries were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark of 607.65 apiece on the NSE after the company announced that it will acquire a 26 per cent stake in Seven Renewable Power Private Limited (SRPPL) on Wednesday, December 27.

The Aditya Birla Group company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it has signed shareholder’s agreement and power purchase agreement to acquire 26 per cent stake in SRPPL which would develop and operate captive power generation plant to supply 100 MW round-the-clock renewable energy to company’s smelter located in Odisha.

Hindalco to acquire 26% stake in Renewable Energy firm

Hindalco added that the connectivity start date for the proposed power plant (solar component) under SRPPL is now expected to be delayed. ‘’Due to above sighted reason and to achieve our planned project timelines, we have decided to substitute the SPV by executing the project with Ayana Renewable Power Four Private Limited (ARPFPL) instead of SRPPL,'' said Hindalco.

ARPFPL is engaged in generation and supply of power. Both SRPPL and ARPFPL are subsidiaries of Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited. Hindalco has accordingly signed agreements wherein SRPPL has novated the previous shareholder’s agreement and power purchase agreement to ARPFPL, it added in its exchange filing.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is 1-3 months. According to the details of the acquisition, a total of 16,25,000 equity shares of face value of 10 each of ARPFPL to be acquired at par to gain 26 per cent shareholding in ARPFPL.

Hindalco Share Price Today

On Wednesday, shares of Hindalco Industries opened at 582.00 and gained 4.4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 607.65 against a previous close of 579.85 apiece on the NSE. Shares settled 4.25 per cent higher at 604.50 apiece on the NSE. Hindalco emerged as one of the top gainers on Nifty 50 earlier today.

Hindalco's consolidated profit remained flat on year at 2,196 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at 54,169 crore, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), primarily due to a decline in global copper prices.

The company was able to reduce its cost of production as price of raw material like coal eased in the fiscal second quarter (Q2FY24), but expects it to be marginally higher in the three months to December. Analysts expect domestic markets to drive aluminum demand going ahead.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 06:43 PM IST
