Hindalco share price locked at 4% upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark: What drove the rally?
Hindalco Share Price Today: On Wednesday, shares of Hindalco Industries opened at ₹582.00 and gained 4.4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹607.65 apiece on the NSE.
Hindalco Share Price Today: Shares of aluminum manufacturer Hindalco Industries were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit to hit 52-week high-mark of ₹607.65 apiece on the NSE after the company announced that it will acquire a 26 per cent stake in Seven Renewable Power Private Limited (SRPPL) on Wednesday, December 27.
