Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results sees earnings decline : Should you Buy Sell, or Hold the stock?

Stock Market Today: Hindalco Industries share price remains in focus post Q1 performance reported by its US subsidiary Novelis Inc. The Net profit for Novelis at $151 million declined 3% YoY, The same was impacted by Heavy flooding in Sierre and Valais regions in Switzerland, which affected operations at Novelis’s Sierre plant. The current year thereby includes $40 million in initial charges from Sierre flooding in June.

The operating performance nevertheless remained good and adjusted Ebitda grew 19% YoY to $500 million while adjusted Ebitda per tonne grew 10% to $525. Ebitda stands for Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation. Novelis net Sales increased 2% YoY to $4.2 billion . Its Total FRP shipments of 951kt (951,000 tonne) were up 8% year-on-year.

Guidance Maintained- While the net profit declined however the operating performance remains healthy. The management reiterated its near-term EBITDA/t target of $ 525 to be supported by capacity expansion, favorable pricing, Higher recycle content, and operating leverage. In the long run, Ebitda per ton is expected to reach $600 a ton with the commissioning of the recycling projects and new capacities, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Motilal Oswal has a buy Ratings on Hindalco Industries share price.

Jefferies expects more than 30% upside Jefferies India target price for Hindalco Industries share price currently stands at ₹825 indicates more than 30% upside for the stock.

Post Q1 results by Novelis , Jefferies analysts said that Novelis' Q1 Ebitda rose 19% yoy but was 5% below Jefferies estimates. Volumes grew 8% YoY but Ebitda per ton fell a slight 3% sequentially to $525 (up 10% YoY).

Also Read | 4 optical fiber stocks surge up to 12% ahead of BharatNet tender opening

Novelis expects another $30 million impact on adjusted Ebitda in Q2 due to flooding in its Swiss plant. It, however, maintained its mid-term Ebitda per tonne guidance of $525.

Hindalco Industries will declare its domestic and consolidated performance on 13 August'2024 and analysts will review overall ratings thereafter.