Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results sees earnings decline : Should you Buy Sell, or Hold the stock?

  • Stock Market today: Hindalco Industries Share price remains in focus post Q1 results by its US subsidiary Novelis that reported a net profit decline. Check for the views on analysts and whether you should Buy Sell or Hold the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published8 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Trade Now
Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results see net profit decline : Should you Buy Sell, or Hold the stock?
Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results see net profit decline : Should you Buy Sell, or Hold the stock?

Stock Market Today: Hindalco Industries share price remains in focus post Q1 performance reported by its US subsidiary Novelis Inc. The Net profit for Novelis at $151 million declined 3% YoY, The same was impacted by Heavy flooding in Sierre and Valais regions in Switzerland, which affected operations at Novelis’s Sierre plant. The current year thereby includes $40 million in initial charges from Sierre flooding in June.

The operating performance nevertheless remained good and adjusted Ebitda grew 19% YoY to $500 million while adjusted Ebitda per tonne grew 10% to $525. Ebitda stands for Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation. Novelis net Sales increased 2% YoY to $4.2 billion . Its Total FRP shipments of 951kt (951,000 tonne) were up 8% year-on-year.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Eicher Motors, ABFRL, Protean eGov, Apollo Tyres, BSE

Guidance Maintained- While the net profit declined however the operating performance remains healthy. The management reiterated its near-term EBITDA/t target of $ 525 to be supported by capacity expansion, favorable pricing, Higher recycle content, and operating leverage. In the long run, Ebitda per ton is expected to reach $600 a ton with the commissioning of the recycling projects and new capacities, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Motilal Oswal has a buy Ratings on Hindalco Industries share price.

Also Read | Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, BOB among top 10 picks by Religare

Jefferies expects more than 30% upside

Jefferies India target price for Hindalco Industries share price currently stands at 825 indicates more than 30% upside for the stock.

Post Q1 results by Novelis , Jefferies analysts said that Novelis' Q1 Ebitda rose 19% yoy but was 5% below Jefferies estimates. Volumes grew 8% YoY but Ebitda per ton fell a slight 3% sequentially to $525 (up 10% YoY).

 

Also Read | 4 optical fiber stocks surge up to 12% ahead of BharatNet tender opening
Also Read | ONGC , Oil India share prices rise 8%: Should you Buy Sell or Hold?

Novelis expects another $30 million impact on adjusted Ebitda in Q2 due to flooding in its Swiss plant. It, however, maintained its mid-term Ebitda per tonne guidance of $525.

Hindalco Industries will declare its domestic and consolidated performance on 13 August'2024 and analysts will review overall ratings thereafter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results sees earnings decline : Should you Buy Sell, or Hold the stock?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.10
10:06 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.75 (-1.14%)

Bharat Electronics

299.10
10:06 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.15 (-0.38%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.60
10:06 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-4.35 (-1.32%)

Dabur India

638.00
10:06 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.4 (-0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Laxmi Organic Industries

275.40
10:02 AM | 8 AUG 2024
18.55 (7.22%)

Route Mobile

1,604.00
10:02 AM | 8 AUG 2024
102.05 (6.79%)

Triveni Turbines

673.75
10:02 AM | 8 AUG 2024
35.7 (5.6%)

DCM Shriram

1,152.00
10:02 AM | 8 AUG 2024
56.35 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.000.00
    Chennai
    71,257.000.00
    Delhi
    70,704.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue