Hindalco share price up about 2% on sequential improvement in volumes and profitability reported by Novelis Q2 result
Q2 Result Review- Hindalco's US subsidiary Novelis reported net profit at $157 million though 14% lower yoy, however improved from $156 million in previous quarter. Ebitda per tonne at $519 improved from $479 in the previous quarter and sales volume at 933 Kilotonne improved 6.14% sequentially.
