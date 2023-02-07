“Novelis expects EBITDA/t to improve from $376 in 3Q to $400+ in 4Q and then gradually to its medium-term guidance of ~$525. Cost pass-through to customers will come into effect from Jan and Apr, and the recent moderation in energy and freight costs should help too. 3Q net debt was up 2% QoQ to $4.7bn. Its 9MFY23 FCF was negative $170mn, but it expects to generate positive $400mn+ FCF in FY23, supported by working capital release in 4Q," said global brokerage Jefferies which has a Buy tag on the metal stock with a target price of ₹600 per share.