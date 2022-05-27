Shares of Hindalco Industries surged over 2% to ₹416 apiece on the BSE after Aditya Birla Group firm posted a 99.7% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,851 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹55,764 crore as against ₹40,507 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

