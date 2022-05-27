Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Hindalco shares surge as Q4 net profit nearly doubles. Should you buy the metal stock?

Hindalco shares surge as Q4 net profit nearly doubles. Should you buy the metal stock?

Hindalco shares surged in early deals
1 min read . 09:52 AM ISTLivemint

  • Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded Hindalco shares' rating to Accumulate

Shares of Hindalco Industries surged over 2% to 416 apiece on the BSE after Aditya Birla Group firm posted a 99.7% rise in its consolidated net profit at 3,851 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to 55,764 crore as against 40,507 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

“The management’s guidance on Novelis is positive. Its long-term outlook is also encouraging. While Novelis continues to remain the bright spot in Hindalco consolidated profitability, the concerns on its India business are transitory," brokerage Motilal Oswal stated.

The brokerage has maintained a Buy rating on Hindalco shares with a SoTP-based target price of 555 apiece. An extended coal crisis remains the key risk, as per Motilal Oswal.

Led by meaningful correction in valuations and stable performance in both India and Novelis operations, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded the metal stock to Accumulate with target price of 545.

The Indian aluminium business posted a robust Ebitda growth of 123% to 4,050 crore, with Ebitda margins of 41%. The company attributed the same to favourable macros, higher volumes, better operational efficiencies, and improved performance of downstream business offset by higher input costs. 

“Novelis’ margins are expected to cross US$500/t in Q1FY23 as last quarter was impacted due to production and logistics related one-time issues in North America. Demand for beverage cans and speciality products remained strong with tight market conditions. However, margins would be lower for next couple of quarters due to high energy costs," the brokerage added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.