Hindalco Stock Check: At its 52-week high today, is the metal stock a ‘buy’ at this juncture?
The stock has marginally outperformed its benchmark index in 2023 YTD, gaining over 15 percent as against a 13 percent rise in Nifty Metal. It has given positive returns in 7 of the 12 months so far this year.
Hindalco has been in focus this week after the company announced its plan to set up a battery foil manufacturing facility at Sambalpur in Odisha with an investment of ₹800 crore to tap the fast-expanding electric vehicle market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started