From Hindalco, Tata Steel to JSPL: Which metal stocks to buy, sell and hold?

3 stocks to watch out: “Despite a rather staid quarter, we would focus on three stocks that might surprise: 1) Jindal Stainless- EBITDA is expected to spring back to ₹18,000/te with improvement in shipments; 2) Hindalco- expect Novelis’ EBITDA at US$400/te - lower end of the guidance; however, management commentary is likely to be the key; and 3) Tata Steel- expect TSE’s EBITDA to swing back to loss of US$100/te (Q2FY23: US$125/te profit) owing to the sharp decline in realisation. We believe lower contract prices in Q4FY23 would further exacerbate the situation," ICICI Securities added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}