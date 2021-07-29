Demand for steel is expected to surge 17% to 110 million tons in the year started April, according to Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director of JSW Steel Ltd. Rising power consumption and mining activity, along with higher tractor and passenger vehicles sales is pushing up demand for the metal, Rao said in an interview to Bloomberg. “We have seen a good revival in the month of June and July," he said. “Construction demand will also pick up after the festive season."

