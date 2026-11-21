Hindalco vs NALCO vs Vedanta vs Hindustan Zinc: Metal stocks like Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta Aluminium, and Hindustan Zinc remained under pressure over the past few trading sessions, coinciding with steep decline in base metal prices like copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel.

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While steep decline in base metal prices impacted metal stocks performance, experts remain bullish on these companies due to their strong earnings growth. Systematix Institutional Equities maintained ‘Buy’ rating for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML).

Hindalco vs NALCO vs Vedanta vs Hindustan Zinc: Which metal stock to buy for long-term growth Favourable commodity prices, higher silver prices on an annual basis, stronger copper earnings and improved alumina realisations supported earnings growth in the non-ferrous segments, according to Systematix Institutional equities.

The brokerage maintained Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML) as its preferred pick in the non-ferrous segment, while remaining positive on other metal stocks too.

Company Target Price ( ₹ ) Recommendation Hindalco 1,154 BUY NALCO 385 BUY Vedanta Aluminium Metal 522 BUY Hindustan Zinc 677 BUY Source Systematix Institutional Equities report

Hindalco share price outlook Integrated aluminium operations and improved Novelis performance improved Hindalco’s earnings visibility. However, higher capex and execution of growth projects remain monitorables, according to the Systematix Institutional Equities report.

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Shares of Hindalco closed 2.34% higher at ₹930.30 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,09,059.48 crore on Friday. The metal stock declined nearly 1.49% over the past one week.

NALCO share price outlook The Navratna metal PSU offered medium-term growth potential from its refinery expansion in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The stock closed 1.14% lower at ₹303.50 per share on BSE on Friday, November 20.

Hindustan Zinc share price outlook Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 1.31% lower at ₹522 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,20,561.65 crore on Friday. Vedanta Group’s subsidiary reported strong growth in the September quarter driven by higher silver contribution, lower cost of production and improving volumes.

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Vedanta Aluminium share price outlook

Vedanta Aluminium share price closed 1.38% lower at ₹365.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,42,924.68 crore on Friday. Favourable aluminium realisations, higher production volumes and cost optimisation are likely to support the company's growth outlook.