Mumbai: Hindalco Industries' shares gained as much as 9% on Wednesday after the company completed the acquisition of US-based Aleris Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Inc.

At 12:55 pm, the shares were trading at ₹119.85, up 4.32% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 1.77% and the BSE Metals index gained 3.75%.

The acquisition of the US-based rolled products major, Aleris Corporation, positions Hindalco as one of the world's largest aluminium companies, with a global footprint spanning 49 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

With the addition of Aleris' operational assets and workforce, Novelis is poised to serve the growing Asia market by integrating complementary assets in the region, including recycling, casting, rolling and finishing capabilities.

On a trailing 12-month basis ended 31 December, legacy standalone Aleris' adjusted EBITDA stood at $388 million, higher than that estimated at the time of deal announcement.

Novelis will acquire Aleris' 13 plants across North America, Europe and Asia. However, to satisfy regulatory conditions, the company is required to divest Aleris' plants in Lewisport, Kentucky, US, and Duffel, Belgium, as announced earlier.

The closing purchase price of $2.8 billion consists of $775 million for the equity value, as well as approximately $2 billion for the assumption or extinguishment of Aleris' current outstanding debt and a $50 million earn-out payment. Legacy Aleris debt levels have increased since the initial acquisition announcement due to rise in working capital to support the ramp up of operations, while the earn-out is related to stronger than expected performance by Aleris' US business.

Hindalco Industries is engaged in the production of aluminium and aluminium products, and copper & copper products. The company's segments include aluminium, which includes hydrate and alumina, aluminum and aluminum product, and copper, which includes continuous cast copper rods, copper cathode, sulfuric acid, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and complexes, and gold & silver products.