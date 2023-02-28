Adani stocks: JPMorgan investment unit wipes its ESG portfolio clean of exposure

A second fund, the JPMorgan AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF, sold the roughly 1,350 shares it had held in the company since July last year, the data show. The moves mean JPMorgan, which had held 0.04% in ACC, now has no further exposure to any parts of the Adani conglomerate via ESG funds, according to Bloomberg data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}