Hindenburg fallout: LIC share price tanks 17% in a month, shareholding value in Adani stocks drops ₹48,600 cr
- Among Adani stocks, LIC's largest holding is in Adani Ports. The insurer also holds some shares in Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.
- LIC is also invested in Adani's cement business.
Adani Group's stocks are not the only ones to face the heat of the US-based short seller's report in a month. India's largest insurer LIC has also seen a significant impact. The insurer's stock took a massive blow as well right after Hindenburg accused the ultra-rich man of India, Gautam Adani and his port-to-energy empire of stock manipulation and frauds. In a month, LIC stock has nosedived by nearly 17% on Dalal Street and its shareholding value in Adani stocks has declined by more than ₹48,600 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×