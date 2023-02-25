Adani Group's stocks are not the only ones to face the heat of the US-based short seller's report in a month. India's largest insurer LIC has also seen a significant impact. The insurer's stock took a massive blow as well right after Hindenburg accused the ultra-rich man of India, Gautam Adani and his port-to-energy empire of stock manipulation and frauds. In a month, LIC stock has nosedived by nearly 17% on Dalal Street and its shareholding value in Adani stocks has declined by more than ₹48,600 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}