Hindenburg Research gets show cause notice from SEBI about Adani short bet

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-seller, said it received a show-cause notice from India’s capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) outlining suspected violations over its short bet against Adani Group.

Last year, Hindenburg published a report alleging Adani Group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades,” triggering a massive $150 billion rout in Adani stocks.

Characterizing the SEBI’s ‘show cause’ notice as attempted intimidation, Hindenburg wrote that the regulator had made the “nebulous allegation” that Hindenburg's report contained misrepresentations and inaccurate statements meant to mislead readers.

“..we think it is nonsense, concocted to serve a pre-ordained purpose: an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India,” Hindenburg said.

Sebi’s 46-page show cause notice outlines an explanation of Hindenburg’s relationship with an investor that expressed a short position in Adani.

In its response, Hindenburg said it had one investor partner, and net of costs, it may “barely come out above breakeven” on its Adani short.

The short-seller said it made $4.1 million in gross revenue through “gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship” and just $31,000 through its short position of Adani’s US bonds. It did not name the investor.

“Much of the notice seemed designed to imply that our legal and disclosed investment stance was something secret or insidious, or to advance novel legal arguments claiming jurisdiction over us. Note that we are a U.S.-based research firm with zero Indian entities, employees, consultants or operations,” it said.

For example, the regulator claimed that the disclaimers in our report were misleading because we were “indirectly participating in the Indian securities market,” and, therefore, were short Adani. This wasn’t a mystery—virtually everyone on earth knew we were short Adani because we prominently and repeatedly disclosed it, Hindenburg’swrote.

It also said Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its “investor partner” to bet against the conglomerate.

“While SEBI seemingly tied itself in knots to claim jurisdiction over us, its notice conspicuously failed to name the party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank, one of India’s largest banks and brokerage firms founded by Uday Kotak, which created and oversaw the offshore fund structure used by our investor partner to bet against Adani. Instead it simply named the K-India Opportunities fund and masked the “Kotak” name with the acronym “KMIL”, it said.