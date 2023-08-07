comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Hindenburg Research likely to have reaped small gains from Adani, Dorsey, Icahn’s $173 billion misery: Report
Back

Hindenburg Research likely to have reaped small gains from Adani, Dorsey, Icahn’s $173 billion misery: Report

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST Livemint

Within a few months in 2023, the Anderson-led Hindenburg Research managed to wipe out a staggering $99 billion from their combined fortunes while simultaneously reducing the market value of their listed companies by $173 billion.

Nathan Anderson’ profits from shorting these firms are likely to have been relatively modest, despite the significant impact generated in the market, Bloomberg reported. (Getty images)Premium
Nathan Anderson’ profits from shorting these firms are likely to have been relatively modest, despite the significant impact generated in the market, Bloomberg reported. (Getty images)

Nathan Anderson, the person behind Hindenburg Research, has been in the limelight this year with his short selling firm’s scorching reports on notable figures including Gautam Adani, Jack Dorsey, and Carl Icahn.

Within a few months in 2023, the Anderson-led Hindenburg Research managed to wipe out a staggering $99 billion from their combined fortunes while simultaneously reducing the market value of their listed companies by $173 billion.

However, Anderson’ profits from shorting these firms are likely to have been relatively modest, despite the significant impact generated in the market, Bloomberg reported.

For instance, his latest report on Icahn Enterprises, wherein he accused Carl Icahn of overvaluing assets. The report led to an erosion of $17 billion of the billionaire’s wealth.

Also Read: Icahn Enterprises cuts dividend in half following Hindenburg's accusations

Despite this huge figure, the combined profit for all investors who shorted  the shares right after the report was around $56 million, not factoring in the setup costs, the Bloomberg report said.

Earlier this year, Anderson went after Gautam Adani’s business empire and released a report accusing the then world’s third richest man of ‘pulling the largest con in corporate history’ and alleging that the conglomerate was involved in a “in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.’

Anderson shorted Adani bonds, which might have yielded smaller gains as experts believe due to the challenges of building a sizable position in that market, the Bloomberg report added.

Also Read: Gautam Adani takes a dig at Hindenburg research report

Moreover, his wager against Dorsey's payment venture, Block Inc, also possibly could have resulted in even smaller gains based on market data, the news report said.

All these three reports managed to meet or exceed Anderson’s typical impact on stock prices. These targeted companies and the people running them have, at times, again and again, disputed the short seller’s reports and its findings. 

Since 2020, Hindenburg has targeted about 30 companies, leading to an average 15% plunge in their stock prices on the day following the reports, Bloomberg report said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout