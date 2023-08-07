Hindenburg Research likely to have reaped small gains from Adani, Dorsey, Icahn’s $173 billion misery: Report1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Within a few months in 2023, the Anderson-led Hindenburg Research managed to wipe out a staggering $99 billion from their combined fortunes while simultaneously reducing the market value of their listed companies by $173 billion.
Nathan Anderson, the person behind Hindenburg Research, has been in the limelight this year with his short selling firm’s scorching reports on notable figures including Gautam Adani, Jack Dorsey, and Carl Icahn.
