LIVE UPDATES

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live Updates: Sensex drops 300 points as Adani Group shares fall by up to 6%

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Shivangini

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: Hindenburg-Adani Case Live Updates: In a late-night series of posts on X on Sunday, Hindenburg Research called on SEBI chief Madhabi Buch to disclose the client list of all individuals or firms consulting with her on her offshore investments.

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India. (PTI)Premium
Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: The research firm suggested that this transparency would clarify whether there are any connections between these clients and the entities SEBI is responsible for regulating. Hindenburg also claimed that Buch's response confirmed one of their allegations: that an offshore fund associated with Buch was managed by her husband Dhaval Buch's childhood friend, who is also a director in the Adani Group. This, according to Hindenburg, represents a significant conflict of interest.

12 Aug 2024, 09:46:06 AM IST

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: Madhabi Buch retains a 99% ownership stake in the Indian entity, Agora Advisory Limited, claims research firm

Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research has leveled serious accusations against Madhabi Buch, the current Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The allegations challenge Buch's previous statements regarding her business interests.

According to our sources, Buch had earlier stated that two consulting firms she founded—one in India and another in Singapore—became inactive following her 2017 appointment to SEBI. She further claimed that her husband assumed control of these businesses in 2019.

However, Hindenburg's report paints a different picture. The firm alleges that Buch retains a 99% ownership stake in the Indian entity, Agora Advisory Limited. Contrary to previous assertions, this company is reportedly active and generating consulting revenue.

 

12 Aug 2024, 09:37:07 AM IST

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: Sensex drops 300 points as Adani Group shares fall by up to 6%

Adani Group stocks have declined by nearly 4% following the release of the latest Hindenburg report. This drop comes after significant losses in 2023, when the group lost over $10 million in market value due to a previous report by Hindenburg. The recent report has reignited concerns, leading to another downturn in the company’s stock performance.

12 Aug 2024, 09:04:17 AM IST

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch denies allegation

In response, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch denied the allegations, stating that Hindenburg's claims were baseless and that her financial records were fully transparent.

The Adani Group also responded to the Hindenburg report, describing it as a "malicious, mischievous, and manipulative selection of publicly available information." They asserted that the claims had already been discredited by the Supreme Court and accused Hindenburg of being a "discredited short-seller" attempting to deflect attention from its own violations of Indian securities laws.

