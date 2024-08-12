Hindenburg-Adani Case Live Updates: Sensex drops 300 points as Adani Group shares fall by up to 6%

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST

Hindenburg-Adani Case Live: Hindenburg-Adani Case Live Updates: In a late-night series of posts on X on Sunday, Hindenburg Research called on SEBI chief Madhabi Buch to disclose the client list of all individuals or firms consulting with her on her offshore investments.