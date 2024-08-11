Hindenburg’s comments on SEBI Chief an attempt to create ‘trust deficit in market ecosystem’, says AMFI

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said that the external comments made on the SEBI Chairperson are an attempt to undermine her contribution to the Indian capital market and also to create a lack of trust environment for investors, according to an official statement.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published11 Aug 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Trade Now
AMFI has flagged that if the current situation is left unchecked, it may cause hurdles to India's economic growth.
AMFI has flagged that if the current situation is left unchecked, it may cause hurdles to India’s economic growth.(PTI)

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Sunday, August 11, said that the recent external comments made about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch are not just an attempt to undermine her contribution to the Indian capital market but also to creates a lack of trust environment in the market ecosystem.

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani Case LIVE: Adani Group rebuffs US short-seller’s allegations

“Recent external comments on the Regulator Chairperson not only attempt to undermine the Chairperson Mrs Madhabi Buch’s contribution to the Indian capital market, but it also undermines our country’s economic progress and creating a trust deficit in the market ecosystem must be seen for what they truly are - attempts to create sensation by connecting random events done in the past,” said the Association of Mutual Funds in India in a statement.

The mutual fund regulator also stated that if this situation is left unchecked, it may cause “hurdles in the path of the world’s fastest-growing economy.”

Also Read | ’Malicious & motivated’: SEBI chief, husband reject Hindenburg allegations

Hindenburg-Adani Saga's new development:

Hindenburg Research is an American investment research firm which got global attention when the company released a report on the Adani Group of companies on January 24, 2023. The report was titled “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History”.

On August 10, Hindenburg alleged another big claim against the Indian capital markets regulatory system when it released a report titled “Whistleblower Documents Reveal SEBI’s Chairperson Had Stake In Obscure Offshore Entities Used In Adani Money Siphoning Scandal”.

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani case: Market may see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday

This report claimed through whistleblower documents that the current SEBI chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, and her husband, Dhaval Buch, “had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani," according to the Hindenburg blog report released August 10.

The mutual fund body said that the claims lack context and understanding of India's regulatory environment and intend to harm the achievements of the country.

Also Read | Emboldened Hindenburg’s profit score has gotten better as it targets bigger guns

“These statements, lacking in context and understanding of our regulatory environment, seek to malign the hard-earned achievements of our nation. Such advances must be viewed as creating a hurdle in India's endeavour to become a developed economy,” said AMFI in the statement.

AMFI assured domestic and foreign investors to remain confident of the Indian capital markets and that the “financial system is secure, transparent, and designed to foster growth and innovation with high integrity,” according to the statement.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 06:53 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHindenburg’s comments on SEBI Chief an attempt to create ‘trust deficit in market ecosystem’, says AMFI

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.00697.00
    Chennai
    71,753.00906.00
    Delhi
    71,405.00418.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.00-766.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue