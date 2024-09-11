Hindenburg’s first reaction on Congress allegations on Sebi chief Madhabi Buch: ’Complete silence for weeks’

In response to recent allegations made by the opposition Congress, New York-based Hindenburg Research stated on Wednesday that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has remained completely silent for weeks regarding all the emerging issues.

"Buch has maintained her complete silence for weeks on all of the emerging issues," said the New York-based shortseller in a post on X.

“New allegations have emerged that the private consulting entity, 99% owned by SEBI Chair Madhabi Buch, accepted payments from multiple listed companies regulated by SEBI during her time as SEBI Whole-Time Member. The companies include: Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy’s and Pidilite. These allegations apply to Buch's Indian consulting entity with no details thus far on Buch's Singapore-based consulting entity," Hindenburg said in a reaction to Congress' allegations.

Here's what Congress alleged on Sebi Chief Earlier on Tuesday, Congress made "shocking" revelations, claiming that Buch and her husband had earned crores of rupees from six publicly listed companies, including Mahindra and Mahindra.

Congress stated that, despite her claim that the advisory company she owns became inactive when she took office, Agora Private Limited continued to operate and earned revenue of ₹2.95 crore between 2016 and 2024.

Congress stated that Agora's clients include Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Dr. Reddy's, Pidilite, ICICI, Sembcorp, and Visu Leasing & Finance.

“Strangely, of the total ₹2.95 Crores received by Agora Advisory Private Limited, 2.59 Crores has come from one entity alone - the Mahindra & Mahindra Group. It accounts for 88 per cent of the total money that Agora Advisory received,” it said.

The party further went on to say that, “If this was not shocking enough, the SEBI Chairperson’s husband - Dhaval Buch received ₹4.78 Crores as income in a personal capacity from the M&M. This is in addition to the ₹2.95 crores received by ‘Agora Advisory Private Limited’ through its consultancy/advisory services.”

Hindenburg's allegations on Sebi Chairperson Recently, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research leveled accusations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging a conflict of interest. Last month, Hindenburg claimed that Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, held stakes in "the obscure offshore entities involved in the Adani money siphoning scandal." The allegations were based on documents provided by a whistleblower and investigations conducted by other organizations, according to Hindenburg Research.

Sebi chief 's statement on the allegations Shortly afterward, the SEBI Chairperson and her husband, in their personal capacity, released a detailed statement refuting the allegations.