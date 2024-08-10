Hindenburg’s new report alleges ’SEBI chairperson had stake in offshore entities used in Adani scandal’

Published10 Aug 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Hindenburg Research has alleged in its new investigative report that SEBI chairperson had stake in offshore entities used in Adani Group scandal
Hindenburg Research has alleged in its new investigative report that SEBI chairperson had stake in offshore entities used in Adani Group scandal(REUTERS)

Hindenburg Research has alleged in its new investigative report that the ‘chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had a stake in certain offshore entities used in the Adani scandal'. 

In January 2023, the US-based short-seller accused billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate of stock market manipulation and financial misconduct. The Adani Group has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. India's capital markets regulator investigated the allegations levelled against the Adani Group and found no major malpractices on the part of the conglomerate. 
 

LiveMint has reached out to SEBI for a response on the latest report by Hindenburg Research. The story will be updated once we receive response.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 10:26 PM IST
