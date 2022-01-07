“The company's share tanked 20% in the morning session as investors were disappointed with a lower than expected dividend. On completed sale of healthcare services of the company, HGS received around ₹4000 per equity share out of which only ₹150 per share is declared as interim dividend. Although this disinvestment will make capital available for the company to make investments and grow business in other verticals like Telecom, BFSI and Media etc," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.